Armenia reports 1307 daily COVID-19 cases
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. 1307 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 408,381.
The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3514 in a day, bringing the total to 379,126.
The death toll has risen to 8201 (15 death cases in past day).
5359 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 14.
The number of active cases is 19,479.
- 21:06 A multi-profile shopping center to be opened in Moscow to facilitate the entry of Armenian producers to Russian market
- 20:30 Armenian serviceman wounded in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani shooting
- 20:07 MEPs warn about the danger of the destruction of historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh
- 19:37 Scholz calls for urgent de-escalation around Ukraine
- 19:16 Azerbaijanis again fire in the direction of farmers in Artsakh
- 18:22 Armenian, Russian FMs exchange views on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey
- 18:17 US Ambassador to Turkey comments on the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations
- 17:30 Armenian parliament convenes special sitting over the ratification of Shushi Declaration by Turkey and Azerbaijan
- 17:23 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-02-22
- 17:22 Asian Stocks down - 15-02-22
- 17:15 Ex-foreign minister Vartan Oskanian questioned in Kocharyan case
- 16:29 Acting President of Armenia congratulates Serbian counterpart on Statehood Day
- 15:10 As Armenian monuments in Artsakh face Azeri encroachments, UNESCO rejects “political instrumentalization” of history
- 15:04 Armenian PM offers congratulations to Serbian counterpart on Statehood Day
- 14:44 Kurdish community of Armenia demonstrates outside UN office warning of Turkey’s ‘genocidal policy’
- 13:42 Upcoming Turkey Cabinet meeting includes discussion on Armenia normalization
- 13:30 10-year-old jaguar dies at Yerevan Zoo
- 13:13 Russian troops of Southern, Western military districts return to permanent deployment base after drills
- 13:03 Acting President Alen Simonyan holds meeting with United States Ambassador
- 12:08 Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire
- 11:07 Armenia reports 1307 daily COVID-19 cases
- 10:55 Armenia’s representative for Eurovision 2022 to be announced in early March
- 09:39 Artsakh to remain priority in 2022 activities of French-Armenian community
- 09:35 Bill on occupied territories of Artsakh to be an important document – FM Babayan
- 09:17 European Stocks down - 14-02-22
20:53, 02.08.2022
2371 views Armenian Church calls on the international community to strictly respond to the undisguised cultural genocide of Baku
10:52, 02.10.2022
2326 views 19 arrested as Armenian counterintelligence neutralizes “network of spies” activated by foreign agencies
20:46, 02.11.2022
2284 views Shoygu demands from Wallace to explain the presence of special forces of Great Britain in Ukraine
12:58, 02.08.2022
2150 views Armenian Foreign Ministry responds to Lukashenko’s remarks
17:18, 02.09.2022
1868 views Armenian side handed over bodies of 108 persons missing since first Karabakh war to Azerbaijan over past year