Armenia reports 1307 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. 1307 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 408,381.

The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3514 in a day, bringing the total to 379,126.

The death toll has risen to 8201 (15 death cases in past day).

5359 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 14.

The number of active cases is 19,479.