Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Defense Ministry denied another disinformation of the Azerbaijani defense ministry released today, which claimed that on February 14 and 15 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani military positions located in the north-eastern and eastern sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

In a statement the Armenian Defense Ministry said that the situation on the border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.