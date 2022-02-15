Acting President Alen Simonyan holds meeting with United States Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Acting President Alen Simonyan received the United States Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy on February 15.

Simonyan and Tracy congratulated each other on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States.

Simonyan’s visit to Washington D.C. in January as Speaker of Parliament was discussed at the meeting, the presidency said in a press release. Attaching importance to the visit, Simonyan touched upon his meeting with Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. He presented details to the Ambassador from his visit, stressing the productivity of a number of meetings with US colleagues and readiness to develop continuous programs.

Views were exchanged over organizing joint projects within the framework of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States.