10-year-old jaguar dies at Yerevan Zoo

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. A 10-year-old jaguar at the Yerevan zoo has died, the zoo’s administration said in a statement on February 15.

Yerevan Zoo Director Arevik Mkrtchyan said the jaguar did not display any clinical symptoms other than “difficulty breathing” in the past days.

The jaguar was found unresponsive in the morning and was put on antibiotics treatment, after which the animal became active and started to eat, but then suddenly died.

Specialists from various inspection agencies were called in to look into the cause of death.

According to the zoo director the preliminary cause of death could be bronchopneumonia.

Laboratory studies, including histopathology results will come back in 3-4 days.

The jaguar was brought from Georgia in 2013.