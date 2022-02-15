Acting President of Armenia congratulates Serbian counterpart on Statehood Day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Acting President of Armenia Alen Simonyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić on the occasion of the Statehood Day, the Presidential Office said.

“Armenia attaches great importance to the consistent development and deepening of the friendly ties with Serbia in bilateral and multilateral platforms. The stable partnering relations between our countries have always been distinguished by mutual trust and sincere wish for deepening them”, Alen Simonyan said in his letter. “I am sure we will continue developing with joint efforts the mutually beneficial partnership for the benefit of our peoples”.