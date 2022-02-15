Ex-foreign minister Vartan Oskanian questioned in Kocharyan case

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Vartan Oskanian has been questioned by law enforcement agencies in connection with the former President Robert Kocharyan’s case of alleged bribery.

“Oskanian has a status of witness in this case,” prosecutor Gevorg Baghdasaryan said.

Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan is accused of accepting a 3,000,000 dollar bribe from a businesswoman for not obstructing a deal in early 2008, his final months as president. Then-Secretary of the Security Council Armen Gevorgyan is also facing bribery charges under the same criminal case.

They both vehemently deny the accusations.

The indictment of Kocharyan and Gevorgyan was presented by the prosecutors at a court hearing on February 15.

Kocharyan’s lawyers argued in court that the indictment is unclear and demanded clarifications from the prosecution. The lawyers then boycotted the hearing as a sign of protest.