Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-02-22

YEREVAN, 15 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.42 drams to 479.29 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.20 drams to 543.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.15 drams to 6.34 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.49 drams to 649.68 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 564.06 drams to 28756.49 drams. Silver price up by 12.56 drams to 365.05 drams. Platinum price up by 260.36 drams to 16010.5 drams.