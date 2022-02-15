Armenian parliament convenes special sitting over the ratification of Shushi Declaration by Turkey and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. A special sitting of the National Assembly will be convened on February 23 at 12:00 in connection with the ratification of the "Shushi Declaration" by the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Turkey, ARMENPRESS was informed from the website of the National Assembly.

“Hayastan” faction has initiated the special sitting. The opposition faction proposes to the National Assembly to make a statement condemning the ratification of the "Shushi Declaration" with the following content:

"The National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia expresses deep concern over the the ratification of the Declaration signed by the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan on June 15, 2021 by the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

By that declaration a Turkish-Azerbaijani military-political alliance was signed within the framework of the "One Nation, Two States" concept.

Although the document states that it is not created against a third party, its entire content is directed against the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh, the Armenian people. It records the strategic goals of the two states that carried out the 44-day aggression against the Artsakh Republic, against the self-determination of the people of Artsakh, the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia, territorial integrity and the rights of the Armenian people around the world who survived the genocide.

The wording on the Zangezur Corridor in the declaration indicates that Turkey and Azerbaijan are reaching public agreements on implementing joint expansionist policies.

The agreement of the two states to struggle against the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide by distorting the content of the issue and taking it to the field of historical study is condemnable.

The Shushi Declaration is based not on the UN Charter or the principle of security adopted by the OSCE, but on the “Tribal security” approach. It contradicts the basic norms of international law. According to the 1969 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, all the international agreements which contradict the imperative norms of general international law, are null and void and can have no international legitimacy.

The National Assembly declares that the Shushi Declaration, by its provocative and un-constructive nature, is unacceptable for the Republic of Armenia. It is a serious challenge to regional and global security, does not contribute to the peaceful development of our region, contradicts the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations on the principle of 'without preconditions' and raises serious doubts about the real behavior and intentions of official Ankara."