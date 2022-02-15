Armenian, Russian FMs exchange views on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on February 15.

As ARMENPRESS was infomred from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov referred to the implementation of the agreements reached by the trilateral announcements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021. The interlocutors highlighted the steps aimed at increasing the level of stability and security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and the establishment of mechanisms for demarcation and delimitation.

During the telephone conversation, the Armenian and Russian FMs referred to the cooperation in bilateral, multilateral platforms, as well as to the issues of regional and international agenda.

The sides exchanged views on the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.