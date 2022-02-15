Azerbaijanis again fire in the direction of farmers in Artsakh

YEREVAN, 15 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. On 15 February, at around 15:30, Azerbaijani servicemen opened fire in the direction of civilians engaged in farming near Khramort community. As a result, the tractor was destroyed, while the civilians were saved thanks to the intervention of the Russian peacekeepers, ARMENPRESS reports the Prosecutor’s Office of Artsakh informed.

"Instead of threatening to arrest or prosecute the citizens of the Artsakh Republic, we would advise the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan to take minimal measures to prevent cases of physical annihilation of the civilian population of Artsakh and to prosecute those who committed such crimes. This is not only the only civilized approach for "peace-seeking" countries, but also the internationally and publicly assumed commitment of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which has acceded to the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms”, reads the statement.