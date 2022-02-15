Scholz calls for urgent de-escalation around Ukraine

YEREVAN, 15 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine is urgently needed, a war should not start, ARMENPRESS reports "RIA Novosti" informs, citing the statement of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"My visit is taking place under the light of the worst and most threatening crisis in Europe of recent decades. Russia's military activity, the concentration of Russian troops along the border, the issues of security guarantees formulated by Russia took up a lot of time in our negotiations. I expressed my assessment of the security situation, we discussed how we and our European partners assess this situation”, Scholz said after the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are concerned that the military is concentrated on the Ukrainian line of contact, for no apparent reason. Therefore, de-escalation is urgently needed. In this tense situation, it is very important not to start a war," he said.