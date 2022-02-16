LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-02-22
LONDON, FEBUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 February:
The price of aluminum down by 1.14% to $3195.00, copper price up by 1.22% to $9960.00, lead price up by 0.70% to $2298.00, nickel price up by 0.64% to $23575.00, tin price down by 0.80% to $43450.00, zinc price down by 0.63% to $3607.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 10:30 Technology development the best way for Artsakh’s development: Technoschool to be built in Martuni
- 09:54 Shooting exercises to be carried out in Artsakh for civilians in February-May
- 09:41 Turkish, Azerbaijani nationals among asylum seekers in Armenia
- 09:02 European Stocks up - 15-02-22
- 09:00 US stocks up - 15-02-22
- 08:59 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-02-22
- 08:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 15-02-22
- 08:56 Oil Prices Down - 15-02-22
- 02.15-21:06 A multi-profile shopping center to be opened in Moscow to facilitate the entry of Armenian producers to Russian market
- 02.15-20:30 Armenian serviceman wounded in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani shooting
- 02.15-20:07 MEPs warn about the danger of the destruction of historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh
- 02.15-19:37 Scholz calls for urgent de-escalation around Ukraine
- 02.15-19:16 Azerbaijanis again fire in the direction of farmers in Artsakh
- 02.15-18:22 Armenian, Russian FMs exchange views on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey
- 02.15-18:17 US Ambassador to Turkey comments on the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations
- 02.15-17:30 Armenian parliament convenes special sitting over the ratification of Shushi Declaration by Turkey and Azerbaijan
- 02.15-17:23 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-02-22
- 02.15-17:22 Asian Stocks down - 15-02-22
- 02.15-17:15 Ex-foreign minister Vartan Oskanian questioned in Kocharyan case
- 02.15-16:29 Acting President of Armenia congratulates Serbian counterpart on Statehood Day
- 02.15-15:10 As Armenian monuments in Artsakh face Azeri encroachments, UNESCO rejects “political instrumentalization” of history
- 02.15-15:04 Armenian PM offers congratulations to Serbian counterpart on Statehood Day
- 02.15-14:44 Kurdish community of Armenia demonstrates outside UN office warning of Turkey’s ‘genocidal policy’
- 02.15-13:42 Upcoming Turkey Cabinet meeting includes discussion on Armenia normalization
- 02.15-13:30 10-year-old jaguar dies at Yerevan Zoo
