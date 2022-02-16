Armenia reports over 1770 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. 1774 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 410,155.

The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 2574 in a day, bringing the total to 381,700.

The death toll has risen to 8229 (28 death cases in past day).

6630 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 15.

The number of active cases is 18,645.