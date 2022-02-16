United Nations presents recommendations on procedure of forming constitutional reforms commission

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Experts from the UNDP Office presented several recommendations regarding the procedure of formation of the Specialized Commission for Constitutional Reforms, Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan said at the session of the Council for Constitutional Reforms.

“Our colleagues at the UN believe that if we force candidates of the commission to present their vision beforehand regarding the constitutional reforms, this could constrain them in a sense and create an impression that our council is attempting to find the kind of members who share the vision of the government or the prime minister, or that we are dictating some political direction. This was a concern that I definitely wanted to relay during today’s discussion,” Andreasyan said.

He added that the UN is also recommending to include some information on integrity in the documents on non-political nature of the body, and also recommends to discuss whether or not during submitting bids persons will be able to present the information on absence of convictions within the defined timeframes. The UN is also inquiring whether or not the names of the rejected candidates would be published.