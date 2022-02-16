Parliament of Artsakh unanimously adopts bill on “Occupied Territories” at first hearing

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Artsakh unanimously adopted at first hearing the package of bills on the “Occupied Territories” and making an amendment to the Civil Code.

All the 31 lawmakers attending the session voted in favor of the package.

Member of Parliament Artur Mosiyan was presenting the package and proposed the Parliament to adopt the bill at first reading.

All factions represented in the parliament of Artsakh put into circulation a draft law on the Occupied Territories of Artsakh, according to which there will be a ban on those foreign companies which will want to carry out activity in the territories of Artsakh occupied by Azerbaijan, without the permission of the Artsakh government. The bill also states that the territories of the Republic of Artsakh which have been captured by the Azeri forces during the conflict are considered as "occupied territories".