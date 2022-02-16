Justice Minister hopes members of constitutional reforms commission will enjoy public trust

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Justice of Armenia Karen Andreasyan hopes that the members of the professional commission on constitutional reforms will enjoy the public trust.

“We promise that the next session of the Council on Constitutional Reforms will be in closed format, because we will end that time all the technical issues and will pass to the other issues where substantive discussions will take place. The technical discussions may seem boring and have no connection with the main topic of constitution, but in this way we are showing and do so that the citizens see how important the 5 people, who will be elected as members of the constitutional reforms commission, are, and also how it’s important that they have trust among the public. This is the reason that we have so many debates about every nuance. I hope that the 5 scientists, specialists, who will join the Council’s work and will form the commission, will enjoy the public trust”, he told reporters at a briefing.

Earlier, the Constitutional Reforms Council approved the draft procedure on forming the professional commission of constitutional reforms.