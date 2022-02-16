Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 February

FM Mirzoyan discusses the process of Armenian-Turkish relations with special representative Rubinyan and experts

FM Mirzoyan discusses the process of Armenian-Turkish relations with special representative Rubinyan and experts

YEREVAN, 16 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Special Representative for the Armenia-Turkey normalization process Ruben Rubinyan, representatives of the scientific and expert community, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Ministry Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]