CSTO an important partner for UN - António Guterres

YEREVAN, 16 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Collective Security Treaty Organization is a strong partner of the United Nations, ARMENPRESS reports UN Secretary General António Guterres said on February 16.

"Currently, more than ever, the UN is relying on closer and deeper cooperation with regional organizations. The CSTO is a strong partner for the UN”, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Guterres said in a meeting on cooperation with the CSTO.

He expressed hope for strengthening cooperation with the CSTO in the field of peacekeeping missions.