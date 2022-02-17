Armenia, Brazil celebrate 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Brazil are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Federative Republic of Brazil were established on February 17, 1992.

Armenia has partnering and constructive relations with Brazil.

The first high-level visit from Armenia to Brazil took place in December 1991 when Foreign Minister Raffi Hovhannisyan paid a working visit to that country. Next year, in June 1992, President Levon Ter-Petrosyan visited Brazil on an official visit. The first high-level visit from Brazil was held in November 2017 when Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira arrived in Armenia on an official visit.

The Armenian Embassy in Brasilia was established in 2011. The Embassy of Brazil in Yerevan is operating since August 2006.

Over the past 30 years, the two countries have signed 8 agreements, the first one was signed on May 7, 2002, relating to the cultural cooperation between the Armenian and Brazilian governments. On the same day, the Presidents of Armenia and Brazil adopted a joint statement.

According to the data of the Statistical Committee of Armenia, the bilateral trade turnover between Armenia and Brazil in 2021 comprised nearly 55 million dollars.

There is an Armenian community in Brazil. Armenians have settled in Brazil since the second half of the 19th century. Nearly 100 Armenians were living in Brazil in 1895. Currently, approximately 20-25,000 Armenians live in Brazil.

Brazil has recognized the Armenian Genocide. On May 27, 2015, the Federal Senate of Brazil unanimously adopted a resolution which was officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide.