Major contest, championship and conference: Armenia to host a number of int’l events this year

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia approved today providing financial support to the Boxing Federation for holding the 2022 European Boxing Championship in Yerevan on May 21-31.

During the Cabinet meeting today Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan said the draft envisages providing 77 million 768 thousand drams for holding the event.

The minister said that nearly 280 athletes from over 40 countries are expected to participate in the championship.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in his turn said that it is necessary to properly prepare for the event. He said that other allocations will also be provided on this direction.

“We are also allocating money to the Sports and Concert Complex so that it manages to get ready. This year we will have an event of pan-European significance in the Sports and Concert Complex. The talk is about the Junior Eurovision Contest. I draw the attention of the ministry of economy, our partners of the tourism sector on these events. I think this is a good chance for our tourism companies to get activated and recover the tourism flows in the post-Covid period”, the PM said.

In turn Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan informed that other events are also expected in the country this year. Particularly, the UN World Tourism Organization’s annual conference which will be held in Armenia this year on June 1-3. The minister said they will try to hold it in Gyumri’s Sev Berd (Black Fortress). In addition, the Starmus international festival will take place in September on the sidelines of which 6 Nobel Prize winners will arrive in Armenia.

Works are also underway to invite Nobel Prize winner Artem Patapoutian to Armenia in mid-June.

The Minister of Education said that Armenia will also host the 2022 International Biology Olympiad.