European Parliament calls on EU to actively engage in finding lasting NK settlement

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. In the resolution on the implementation of the common foreign and security policy-annual report 2021, the European Parliament reaffirmed its “unwavering support to the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries, and in particular as regards their independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within their internationally recognized borders as well as the respect for the will of the people to decide their own future and foreign policy, free from outside interference”.

The European Parliament also called for the full implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with Armenia, stressed the need for increased EU and Member State engagement in the South Caucasus for the region’s stability and prosperity as well as to counteract the influence and interference of regional powers.

The EP also called on the EU, its Member States and the Vice President/High Representative to actively engage in finding a lasting settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh and to prevent a further escalation of tensions in the region, notably by pressing Azerbaijan and Armenia to address post-war issues, including the demarcation of borders and the release of all remaining prisoners of war.

The MEPs note that the OSCE Minsk Group remains the only internationally recognized format for the resolution of this conflict, on the basis of the principles of territorial integrity, non-use of force, self-determination and equal rights, and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

The European Parliament also called for the OSCE Minsk Group’s swift return to its mediating role.