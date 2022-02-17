Artsakh president convenes enlarged consultation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. On February 17, the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation dedicated to the issues of specifying the status of the citizens involved in hostilities and various support works in the rear during the war unleashed against Artsakh in 2020, the presidency said in a press release.

The responsible persons of the sphere delivered reports on the topic, which was succeeded by concerned discussions.

The Head of the State noted that precise legal regulations are needed for the comprehensive solution of the issue, based on the results of studies and analyses.

Harutyunyan stressed that the service of each person should be properly evaluated and registered in a specific status, while excluding any abuse and arbitrary approach.

Chairman of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic Arthur Tovmasyan also partook in the meeting.