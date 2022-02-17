The opportunities related to unblocking are visible – Deputy PM

YEREVAN, 17 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The opportunities to unblock transport and economic ties in the region, particularly the opening of railways, are visible, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports from Vanadzor that Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said in a briefing with journalists, commenting on the Prime Minister's today’s speech about the Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, there are no new agreements at the moment, but in any case, the agreements on the issue will formulated in a written form in accordance with the legal requirements.

"There are common symmetrical perceptions that the potential for unblocking, in particular the opening of the railway, are visible", said Mher Grigoryan.

To the question whether there are concrete agreements at the moment, the Deputy Prime Minister answered that at the moment there have been official statements on all the agreements.

Mher Grigoryan referred to the agreement between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Azerbaijani side reached in Sochi on November 26, 2021 mediated by the President of Russia and reaffirmed during the December 14, 2021 meeting mediated by the President of the European Council on the restoration of the railway.

"In particular, the Brussels statement clearly states about the agreement, the approaches of the parties regarding the railway," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed hope at today's February 17 sitting of the government that the agreements reached on the Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway will be registered in the form of a document, and the de jure process will be fully start.

On February 9, Pashinyan announced in the National Assembly that a working group has been set up to organize the construction of the Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway.