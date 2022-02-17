Blinken offers Lavrov to meet in Europe next week
YEREVAN, 17 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed that he offered to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov to meet in Europe next week.
ARMENPRESS reports, citing “RIA Novosti”, the United States offers Russia contacts in NATO, also in the OSCE.
According to Blinken, those contacts can be a basis for the meeting of the leaders of the two countries.
