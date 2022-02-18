The sitting of CSTO PA Standing Commission on Political Affairs and International Cooperation will be held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. An online coordinating meeting of the heads of the parliamentary delegations of the CSTO member states took place on February 18 at the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parlaiment of Armenia, the meeting was chaired by Eduard Aghajanyan, Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, Head of the Armenian parlaimentary delegation to the OSCE PA.

Representatives of Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, as well as the CSTO PA Secretariat took part in the online meeting.

Welcoming the participants of the meeting, Eduard Aghajanyan spoke about the coordination of foreign policy activities of the parliamentary delegations of the CSTO member states at the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

Touching upon the goals of the working meeting, Eduard Aghajanyan stressed the need to coordinate joint positions on international political and security issues, mutual assistance, and the need to take into account the interests and obligations of the CSTO member states.

According to the head of the Armenian delegation, as the format of the OSCE PA winter sessions does not envisage voting on resolutions or adoption of any report, general views will be presented at today's meeting, as well as the parties' positions on the problematic issues of the forthcoming 21st OSCE PA winter session will be harmonized.

It was noted that the information on this meeting, the work of the delegations in the winter session and its results will be included in the agenda of the regular sitting of the CSTO PA Standing Committee on Political Affairs and International Cooperation. The sitting is planned to be held on March 11, 2022 in Yerevan.

In his speech on the coordination of the activities of the CSTO member states in the international arena, the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Pankin spoke about the effectiveness of the use of flexible mechanisms of parliamentary diplomacy. The coordinated work of the CSTO PA delegations in various international structures was highlighted, taking into account the interests of the member states as well.

Afterwards, the participants of the remote discussion touched upon the issues of the forthcoming 21st winter session of the OSCE PA and exchanged views on current issues. They spoke about the need to develop and adopt a number of model laws.