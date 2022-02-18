Ukraine didn’t start military operations in Donbass and has no such plans - Kuleba

YEREVAN, 18 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba denied statements about offensives by the Ukrainian armed forces and sabotage operations on chemical plants in Donbass, ARMENPRESS reports, Kuleba mentioned on his twitter microblog.



“We strongly deny the statements of the Russian propaganda about alleged offensives operations or sabotage against chemical industy. Ukraine didn’t start such operations in Donbass and has no such plans. We are fully loyal to solely diplomatic resolution”, he wrote.