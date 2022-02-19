FM Mirzoyan, German Minister of State Lindner discuss repatriation of Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting on February 18 in Munich with Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Tobias Lindner.

The sides exchanged ideas on effective cooperation between the two countries in bilateral and multilateral platforms, the Armenian foreign ministry said. FM Mirzoyan was pleased to note the positive dynamics of the friendly relations between Armenia and Germany, anchored on historical ties, common values and mutual interests.

Mirzoyan and Lindner expressed readiness to deepen cooperation between the two countries ahead of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

They exchanged ideas over several pressing issues of the regional and international agenda. FM Mirzoyan briefed Lindner on the situation in Nagorno Karabakh and the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The need for a comprehensive and lasting resolution of the NK conflict under the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship was highlighted.

The issue of the immediate repatriation of the Armenian POWs and other detainees held in Azerbaijan was discussed.

The normalization process between Armenia and Turkey was also discussed.