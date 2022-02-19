LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-02-22

LONDON, FEBUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 February:

The price of aluminum up by 0.74% to $3265.00, copper price up by 0.76% to $9975.00, lead price up by 0.17% to $2345.00, nickel price up by 1.37% to $24100.00, tin price up by 0.75% to $43925.00, zinc price up by 0.78% to $3630.00, molybdenum price stood at $43750.00, cobalt price up by 2.51% to $72780.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.