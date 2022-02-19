Armenian Defense Ministry calls on Azerbaijan to refrain from spreading disinformation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia announced on February 19 that the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues periodically releasing disinformation falsely accusing the Armenian military in opening fire at Azerbaijani military positions at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“Particularly, in the evening of February 18, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan released a statement falsely claiming that on the same day the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani combat positions deployed in the north-eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia calls on the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan to refrain from the conduct of spreading false information regarding the border situation, which doesn’t anyhow contribute to the establishment of stability on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.