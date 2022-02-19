Russian emergency authorities in Rostov Region brought to highest level of alert

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Rostov Region was brought to the highest level of readiness regarding the incoming refugees from Donets and Lugansk, RIA Novosti reports.

More than 400 people and 150 vehicles are involved in providing assistance.

Earlier, the authorities of Donetsk and Lugansk republics declared evacuation of citizens to Rostov Region.

More than 25,000 people are already evacuated from Lugansk, and 6600 from Donetsk.