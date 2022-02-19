Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 February

Biden Administration extends COVID-19 national emergency in United States

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. United States President Joe Biden extended the national emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said.

More than 933,000 Americans have died due to COVID-19 since the virus started spreading in the US.








