Congressman Gottheimer calls for increased U.S. aid to Artsakh deportees, holding Azerbaijan accountable for atrocities

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. United States Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) is calling on the U.S. government to increase aid to Artsakh deportees of the 2020 war and cutting aid to Azerbaijan.

“This week, I met with Armenian refugees of the 44 Day War. After hearing their stories and meeting their children, it’s clear that we must do more to acknowledge the atrocities that happened and to hold Azerbaijan accountable.

As a Jewish American, the targeting of ethnic minorities is deeply personal for me. The U.S. must do more to stand with Armenians, including expanding aid to Artsakh deportees and cutting aid to Azerbaijan,” Gottheimer tweeted.