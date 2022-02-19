Armenian FM meets with German businessmen in Munich
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with German businessmen on February 18 in Munich, his spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said.
Executives of Veridos, Giesecke+Devrient(G+D), Secunet and other leading German companies were present at the meeting.
Mirzoyan also toured the Giesecke+Devrient(G+D) headquarters.
