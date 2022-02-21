Minister presents main goals of 2030 education development strategy

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Two goals are placed in the basis of the 2030 education development program of the government, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan said at a press conference.

“Everyone has their talent, the first objective is to discover that talent. Everyone must have the chance to express themselves,” he said.

He said the second goal is for education to be high-quality, competitive, based on national values in all phases of education. He said that this all should contribute to the development and strengthening of Armenia.

“I’d like to emphasize that the strategy we presented is in line with the Government Program, as well as the 2050 Armenia Transformation Strategy,” Dumanyan added.