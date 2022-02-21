Armenia seeks to have at least 4 universities in global top 500 list

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Karen Trchunyan presented the plans and programs in the area of higher education.

He said they want graduates to be able to work by their profession. “To achieve this we must develop standards in the higher education area through licensing and accreditation tools,” Trchunyan said.

He added that the ministry plans to develop a new system of funding for specializations in universities.

He said the funding mechanisms will vary for each university.

“We have a target: to have at least four universities in the list of the [world’s] best 500 universities. I believe we can achieve this if we ensure all conditions for high-quality education,” Trchunyan said.

Another target will be encouraging the growth of foreign students in Armenia.