Euronest PA sessions: Azerbaijani delegates arrive in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Two Azerbaijani Members of Parliament arrived in Yerevan to participate in the meetings of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly bureau and committees, the leader of the Armenian delegation to Euronest PA, MP Maria Karapetyan told reporters.

She said the Azeri delegation includes 3 people: the two MPs and one accompanying person.

“As far as I remember one of the MPs is independent and the other is from New Azerbaijan ruling party. I haven’t met them yet, the countries receive such delegations, now on a rotational basis it is our turn. We must host all guests properly and on a high level,” Karapetyan said.

Karapetyan added that no informal meetings are scheduled and the Azeri delegates aren’t planning any media event.