Azerbaijani military opens fire at Artsakh army positions

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released new disinformation accusing the Artsakh Defense Army units in opening fire on February 20 and 21 in the direction of Azerbaijani military positions deployed adjacent to the villages of Shosh and Taghavard.

The Artsakh Ministry of Defense said the Azeri accusations are entirely false, and moreover the Azeri units themselves violated the ceasefire in the abovementioned area.

“The events described in the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s statement are entirely false. The ceasefire was actually violated by the Azerbaijani military units by opening sporadic fire in the direction of Defense Army positions. There are no victims or material damages as a result of the ceasefire violation,” the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

The information on the Azerbaijani ceasefire violation was reported to the Russian peacekeeping command.