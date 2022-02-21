Serzh Sargsyan’s office slams Azeri arrest warrant as “travesty”, “cynical”

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan’s office released a statement in response to Azerbaijani authorities placing Sargsyan on a wanted list.

The statement says that the Aliyev regime pressing charges against Sargsyan is a travesty in itself and that the accusations are cynical.

“Cynical, because Aliyev, who’s mastered genocidal policy during the years, and during whose tenure Armenophobia has become a state policy in Azerbaijan, has no moral right to speak about Serzh Sargsyan, not to mention pressing charges.

For many years Aliyev faced the skilful diplomacy of Serzh Sargsyan, who represented Armenia with dignity, and witnessed President Sargsyan’s high approval rating and reputation, which absolutely hasn’t dropped in the international community after leaving office. The Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, even after leaving the presidency, continued and will continue representing Armenia’s national and state interests abroad through his broad contacts and experience.

Just like since 1988, President Sargsyan will continue to pursue the exercising of the right of the Armenian people to live free, independent and safe on their holy land, Artsakh, where the Armenian people have lived for millennia.”

Sargsyan’s office added in the statement that besides the justice of history, the time will come to bring to justice those who committed crimes against the Armenian people.