Criminal prosecutions by Azerbaijan against the citizens of Artsakh and Armenia are illegal – Prosecutor’s Office

YEREVAN, 21 FEBRUARY, ARMENPERESS. Criminal prosecutions and searches by the competent bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan against the citizens of the Republic of Armenia and the Artsakh Republic are illegal and unfounded, Gor Abrahamyan, Adviser to the Prosecutor General of Armenia, told ARMENPRESS.

“Those actions have political motives, also manifestations of hatred, national discrimination and hostility that underlie the war, which continue to this day. As for the measures taken by the Prosecutor's Office, I would like to say that in all the cases when we receive such information, steps are taken through the appropriate channels, using our international cooperation tools, so that their international search initiatives do not proceed", said Gor Abrahamyan.