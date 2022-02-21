Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 February

Russia recognizes independence of Donetsk and Lugansk

YEREVAN, 21 FEBRUARY, ARMENPERESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced about the recognition of sovereignity of  Donetsk and Lugansk, ARMENPRESS reports Putin said in his message addressed to the Russian people.

Following the message, the Russian President signed the decrees recognizing the independence of Lugansk and Donetsk, as well as the agreements on friendship and mutual assistance with the leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk.








