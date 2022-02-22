Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 February

Over 750 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. 753 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Armenia in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 416,510, the Ministry of Healthcare reported.

16 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total death toll to 8354.

5588 tests were conducted on February 21.

2075 people recovered (total 394,155).

As of February 22, the number of active cases stands at 12,408.








