Nagorno Karabakh conflict discussed at Euronest Parliamentary Assembly’s POL Committee – Armenian MP

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Security in the South Caucasus topic was included in the agenda of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly’s Committee on Political Affairs, Human Rights and Democracy, within the frames of which the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was discussed, Head of the Armenian parliamentary delegation at the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly Maria Karapetyan told reporters at a briefing today.

“This morning the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was also discussed. Experts joined us online. The Armenian expert was in attendance, and one expert from Azerbaijan joined online. After that the Armenian lawmakers, almost the whole delegation, and the Azerbaijani lawmakers, exchanged views.

Our European partners expressed their positions. Here I would like to highlight the position of European Parliament’s representative in the South Caucasus Marina Kaljurand. Today she once again reaffirmed that war is not a means of resolving a conflict and that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict still must get its complete, comprehensive, negotiated and peaceful solution”, Karapetyan said.