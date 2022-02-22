Armenian Ambassador, Greek Minister of Interior discuss bilateral cooperation opportunities

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan met with Minister of Interior Makis Voridis, the Armenian Embassy said in a statement on social media.

The sides discussed the opportunities of bilateral cooperation in public administration and administrative reforms. The Minister of Interior said Greece has a big experience in these fields and is ready to share it with Armenia. He briefly introduced the structure and activity of the Ministry of Interior.

In his turn Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan said Armenia has taken concrete steps on this direction in the past years, and the support of friendly countries and the exchange of experience will further contribute to the development of effective governance in Armenia.

Both sides expressed readiness to take concrete steps for the Armenian-Greek cooperation on this direction.