Armenian Justice Minister discusses legal, political and economic issues with Iran’s Vice President
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister of Armenia Karen Andreasyan and his delegation met with Vice President of Iran for Legal Affairs Mohammad Dehghan in Tehran, the ministry said in a press release.
The sides discussed the Armenian-Iranian cooperation in legal and economic areas.
The full protection of rights of Iranian nationals convicted in Armenia was emphasized during the minister’s visit.
Completing the construction of the Iran-Armenia 400 kW power transmission line, organizing the 6th meeting of experts for approving the positions of the two countries over the Persian Gulf-Black Sea multilateral deal, and many other issues were discussed.
Both sides agreed to make more efforts to develop the Armenian-Iranian relations.