MEP considers criminal steps of Azerbaijani authorities unacceptable

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan met on February 21 with Member of the European Parliament from the Reformed Political Party (SGP) Bert-Jan Ruissen and SGP party representatives of the province of Overijssel, the Embassy said in a news release.

The meeting took place in Almelo at the initiative of the Chairman of the Council of the Armenian Apostolic Church Onik Gelici and at the presence of representatives of many Armenian organizations.

Issues relating to preventing the illegal actions of the Azerbaijani authorities, returning the Armenian prisoners of war and preserving the Armenian heritage were discussed during the meeting.

The MEP considered unacceptable the criminal steps of the Azerbaijani authorities and assured that he will make additional efforts for holding the perpetrators of these acts accountable.

The Armenian Ambassador also visited the construction site of the Homenetmen Almelo sports center to get acquainted with the ongoing works.