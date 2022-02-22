Putin-Aliyev meeting kicks off in Moscow

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev kicked off today in Moscow, TASS reports.

Earlier the Kremlin press service reported that the Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents will discuss the implementation process of the 2020 November 9 and 2021 January 11 trilateral agreements over Nagorno Karabakh, the unblocking of economic and transportation communications in the South Caucasus, as well as issues relating to the further development of bilateral relations in political, commercial and humanitarian areas.

According to the statement of the Kremlin press service, a declaration on allied partnership will be signed as a result of talks.