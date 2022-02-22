PM Pashinyan chairs Security Council meeting

YEREVAN, 21 FEBRUARY, ARMENPERESS. A Security Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

In addition to the members of the Security Council, the meeting was also attended by Alen Simonyan, acting President of the Republic, and Hakob Arshakyan, Acting President of the National Assembly.

Issues related to overcoming the challenges facing Armenia and the processes taking place in the international arena were discussed at the Security Council session.