NK conflict not fully settled yet, but there is progress – Putin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Nagorno Karabakh conflict is not fully settled yet, but there is progress, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Moscow today, RIA Novosti reported.

At the meeting Putin said agreements have been reached over the development of trade and economic ties in Nagorno Karabakh.

The Russian leader said there are disputes, but Moscow will do the utmost to ensure the peaceful nature of the settlement process.

“Certain agreements have already been reached on ensuring not only the security of all the people living there, but on developing trade and economic ties, unblocking transport communications. I know that disputes continue and there is much to be done, but, on our part, we will do our utmost to ensure the peaceful nature of this process and to satisfy all the parties involved in this process”, he said as quoted by TASS.