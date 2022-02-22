Zelenskyy thanks Erdogan for supporting Ukraine's position

YEREVAN, 21 FEBRUARY, ARMENPERESS. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with the President of Turkey, thanking Recep Tayyip Erdogan for supporting Ukraine's position, ARMENPRESS reports, the president of Ukraine announced on his Twitter page.

"I had a telephone conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I thank him for supporting Ukraine's position over Russia's recent provocative decisions. I also thanked him for supporting the initiative of holding a summit of the permanent members of the UN Security Council with the participation of Ukraine, Turkey and Germany”, Zelenskyy said.

Russia recognized the independence of tow self-proclaimed republics – Donetsk and Lugansk on February 21.