White House announces Russia's move is an invasion

YEREVAN, 21 FEBRUARY, ARMENPERESS. The US administration considers Russia's recent steps towards Ukraine as "the beginning of a Russian invasion”, ARMENPRESS reports, "RIA Novosti" said, referring to the statement of the Deputy National Security Adviser to the US President Jonathan Finer.

The statement was made by the high-ranking White House official the day after Russia announced its recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk.

"We believe that this is the beginning of the invasion. And you have already witnessed our response, which, as we said, will be consistent and tough," Finer said, commenting on the recent steps of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine.